Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.5 %

About Jones Lang LaSalle

JLL opened at $168.32 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $250.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.52.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

