Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

