Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $1.928 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.