Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $262.62 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.38 and a 200-day moving average of $233.52.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

