Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,467 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Target by 70.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 171.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

Target stock opened at $166.81 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.19. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

