Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dover by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Dover Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

