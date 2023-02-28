Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

