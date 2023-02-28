Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $557,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,065,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.