Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.71 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $118.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv



Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

