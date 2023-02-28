Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

VPL opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $75.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.12.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

