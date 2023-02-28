Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 5,870 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

