Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 32.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 171.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.73.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

