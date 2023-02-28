Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 316 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $234.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.09 and its 200-day moving average is $256.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.53 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.