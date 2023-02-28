Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 208,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $169.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.78 and its 200 day moving average is $158.04. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.