Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEN. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Wendy’s by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,971,000 after buying an additional 34,876 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Wendy’s by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

