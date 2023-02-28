William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TJX Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.

TJX opened at $76.90 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

