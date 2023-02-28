William Blair Comments on Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Driven Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DRVN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

