William Blair Weighs in on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WSC stock opened at $51.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $53.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,004,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,237,000 after purchasing an additional 144,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,292,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,908,000 after acquiring an additional 640,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after acquiring an additional 112,466 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.