Wolfe Research Increases Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $95.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wolfe Research from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SQ. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Block from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Block from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.19.

Block Stock Down 2.9 %

Block stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of -79.09, a PEG ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 2.33. Block has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00.

Insider Activity at Block

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $1,925,831.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $26,451,598.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,562. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 9.9% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 1.7% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

