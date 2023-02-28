Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. CL King downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW opened at $16.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.95.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,881. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $493,609.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Articles

