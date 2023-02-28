Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $230.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.53.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $184.93 on Tuesday. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.78. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of -149.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 186.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $181,859.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,512 shares in the company, valued at $23,152,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

