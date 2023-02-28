Workhorse Group (WKHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHSGet Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Workhorse Group to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workhorse Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $320.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.82. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard F. Dauch purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Dauch bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,599.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 60.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

