Workhorse Group (WKHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Workhorse Group to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Workhorse Group Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $320.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.82. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $5.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 60.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.