Workhorse Group (WKHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Workhorse Group to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workhorse Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $320.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.82. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Richard F. Dauch purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard F. Dauch bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,599.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 60.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

(Get Rating)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.