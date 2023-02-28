XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. China Renaissance downgraded shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.03.

XPEV stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. XPeng has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.78.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $959.23 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in XPeng by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 132,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in XPeng by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

