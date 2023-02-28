Xponential Fitness (XPOF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE XPOF opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $28.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,514 shares in the company, valued at $25,786,593. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $18,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,786,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750,000 shares of company stock worth $140,875,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 781,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 164,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 143,217 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

