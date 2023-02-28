Zacks Investment Management Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $188.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.