Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,764,494 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,040 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,764,494 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in HP were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 11,092.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after buying an additional 139,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,150,000 after buying an additional 340,999 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after buying an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $153,902,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

