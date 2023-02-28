Zacks Investment Management Takes $988,000 Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 69,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Heartland Express Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,450.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $134,651.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,777 shares in the company, valued at $300,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $32,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,450.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,929 shares of company stock valued at $367,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

