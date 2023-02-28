Zacks Small Cap Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for U-Haul in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.61. The consensus estimate for U-Haul’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut U-Haul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of UHAL opened at $65.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.40. U-Haul has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 133,300 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.36 per share, with a total value of $8,579,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,209,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,811,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 133,300 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.36 per share, with a total value of $8,579,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,209,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,811,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward J. Shoen bought 21,700 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,342,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,075,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,564,316. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 270,037 shares of company stock worth $17,477,208. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,877,000 after acquiring an additional 390,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 28,416.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 374,243 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 779.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 251,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 223,075 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,241,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 828.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 127,509 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

