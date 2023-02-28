Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT Raised to $11.00 at Barclays

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZETA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Zeta Global Price Performance

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.55. Zeta Global has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 261.11% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,328,928.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,928,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,944,217.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,928.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,928,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,944,217.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,197,152.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,436,673 shares in the company, valued at $151,546,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,876. Corporate insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 326.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,902 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 4,656.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zeta Global by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 720,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

