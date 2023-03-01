28,952 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
Targa Resources Price Performance
Shares of TRGP opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76.
Targa Resources Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources
In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
Recommended Stories
