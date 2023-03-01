40,850 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.5 %

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.21.

NYSE:DFS opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.47. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $123.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

