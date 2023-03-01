AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

AAON Stock Up 11.6 %

AAON stock opened at $90.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. AAON has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $94.40.

Get AAON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AAON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. CJS Securities lowered shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insider Transactions at AAON

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AAON by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.