Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.77 million. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.40 EPS.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.30.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $89.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

