ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACM Research from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $10.38 on Monday. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $564.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,694,246 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 930.1% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 264,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 239,040 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

