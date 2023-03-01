Acme United (ACU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acme United Price Performance

ACU opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49. Acme United has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $86.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

Acme United Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the second quarter worth $205,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.