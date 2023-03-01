Acme United (ACU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Acme United Price Performance
ACU opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49. Acme United has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $86.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.93.
Acme United Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.
Acme United Company Profile
Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.
