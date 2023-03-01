Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Brian Poff Sells 598 Shares

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUSGet Rating) CFO Brian Poff sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $62,281.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,587.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Poff also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 24th, Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $135,277.10.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average is $101.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.