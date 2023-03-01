Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CFO Brian Poff Sells 598 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CFO Brian Poff sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $62,281.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,587.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Poff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

On Friday, February 24th, Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $135,277.10.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average is $101.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.