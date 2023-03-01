AdTheorent (ADTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdTheorent Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $132.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,679,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AdTheorent Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADTH shares. Cowen downgraded shares of AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of AdTheorent to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AdTheorent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

