AdTheorent (ADTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AdTheorent Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $132.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,679,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AdTheorent Company Profile
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdTheorent (ADTH)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.