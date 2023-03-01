Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $915.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

