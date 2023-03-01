Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stake Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $88,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.47.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $191.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.55 and its 200 day moving average is $215.72. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

