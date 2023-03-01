Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Down 3.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Altice USA traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 2,703,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,459,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Altice USA by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 124,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Trading Up 6.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

