AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,453 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.17% of AMC Networks worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 412.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 98.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,271.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $961.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.07 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

