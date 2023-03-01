Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ameresco Stock Down 15.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 58.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameresco Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

