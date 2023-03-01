Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameresco updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Ameresco Stock Down 15.2 %
Shares of AMRC opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on AMRC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameresco (AMRC)
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
- Autozone Or Advance You’ve Got A Winner With Auto Parts
Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.