American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $5.00. The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.80. 302,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,254,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $46,344.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 766,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,848.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $46,344.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 766,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,848.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $427,699.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $768.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

