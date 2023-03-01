Analysts Issue Forecasts for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

