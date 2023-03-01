Analysts Offer Predictions for Stantec Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.56.

TSE STN opened at C$79.26 on Monday. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$53.12 and a 52-week high of C$83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$69.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

