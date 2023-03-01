Analysts Set Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Target Price at $382.00

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $382.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $383.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.36.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 45.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,778,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

