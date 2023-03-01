Analysts Set Expectations for SM Energy’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $54.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 677.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

