Analysts Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Target Price at $23.20

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

GNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $36,608.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,118.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $274,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 18,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNK opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $806.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 84.55%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

