Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Target Price at $5,520.00

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,450.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.70) to GBX 4,200 ($50.68) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($74.82) to GBX 6,000 ($72.40) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,649,000 after acquiring an additional 674,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 84,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 213,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.4 %

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $72.10.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

